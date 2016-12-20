Queen Elizabeth Steps Down as Patron of 25 Charities — Find Out What She Handed to Princess Kate

Queen Elizabeth is easing her workload — ever so slightly!

The monarch is capping off a landmark year that saw her turn 90 by passing on some of her patronages to other members of the royal family. Of the more than 600 causes and organizations that she’s associated with, the Queen is retiring from 25.

A royal source tells PEOPLE that this is an “organic shift” to pass along the patronages to share the workload. It follows a precedent that occurred when the Duke of Edinburgh turned 90, Buckingham Palace says.

A statement said, “Her Majesty has enjoyed a close and active association with a great number of [the patronages] throughout her reign. Her Majesty will continue to serve as Patron to hundreds of charities and institutions but will now share this work with her family.

“Many of the organizations listed below already have other Members of the Royal Family as Vice-Patrons or Presidents which will ensure a smooth transition.”

Tennis fan Princess Kate will take over as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, which runs the Wimbledon championships, the organization announced. She’ll also take over royal duties at Action for Children, one of the U.K.’s largest children’s charities. Kate carried out a moving visit to one of their centers in 2015. And sports-loving Prince Harry is set to be patron of the Rugby Football Union.

Most of the other patronages (including Save the Children UK, Animal Health Trust, Royal Navy and Royal Marines Children’s Fund) have yet to announce who will take over for the Queen, but they are likely to be members of the family who are already associated with them.

Kate is a natural fit to take over Wimbledon. She’s a keen player (she and Prince William have a court at home at Anmer Hall!) and she is a regular attendee at the championships.

When reports first surfaced that she might take over at the All England Club, she got an enthusiastic backing from champion Andy Murray’s mother, Judy. Speaking at an event where she joined Kate in Edinburgh, Scotland, in February, she said it would be “a huge thing for tennis and for women’s sport. It’s very clear she loves tennis, both watching and playing, and that can only be good for the sport.”

William is likely to be confirmed as royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, as he is already closely involved as vice-patron.