‘Get Away!’ Queen Elizabeth Scolds a Naughty Pony Trying to Eat Her Flowers

A mischievous pony got a royal scolding from Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday when he went in for a nibble of her flowers.

The longtime horse lover couldn’t hide a smile as she playfully chided a 3-year-old Shetland pony named Cruachan IV, who is the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

“Get away!” she said as she hid the bouquet behind her back and gave the pony a pat on the head.

The Queen (in her prettiest hat ever!) visited Stirling Castle alongside husband Prince Philip in to mark her 70th anniversary as Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.

Throughout her life, the Queen has had a love of horses. She was given her first horse (a Shetland pony) when she was just 4 years old. The 91-year-old monarch was even spotted horseback riding near the bank of the River Thames at Windsor Castle in March. And she attends the Windsor Horse Show annually and is known to get rather spirited when watching horse races like Royal Ascot.