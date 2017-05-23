Queen Elizabeth expressed her shock following the “act of barbarity” that claimed the lives of dozens of victims at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night.

In a statement signed Elizabeth R and issued by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, the monarch said: “The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert.

“I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.”

And she praised those who rushed to help. “I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care,” her statement added. “And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.”

The Queen’s statement came as royals around Europe added their messages of support. The King and Queen of Spain stood for a minute of silence as a statement was released.

“There are no words to condemn these murderers. The rule of law will not surrender to terrorism. Spain with Manchester and United Kingdom,” it said.

King Willem-Alexander of Netherlands issued a statement: “We are profoundly saddened by the horrific attack in Manchester which has claimed the lives of so many young people. We sympathize deeply with all the parents who have received the dreadful news that their child has died, and with the victims’ other grieving relatives and friends. Our thoughts are also with those who are anxiously awaiting news about the fate of their loved ones.”

And King Carl Gustaf of Sweden sent his family’s wishes to the victims, families and the people of Britain. “This deed is another attack against the open and tolerant society that we all want to live in. It is important that we stand united together against this unimaginable evil,” he said.

Prince Albert of Monaco sent his support to the Queen and the U.K. He wrote, “Your Majesty, It is with a deep emotion that I learnt of the unspeakable tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families of the innocent victims of this new act of violence.

“On behalf of the People of Monaco, my family and myself, allow us to express our feelings of deep pain and sorrow. Let me assure Your Majesty of our solidarity for the victims and their families.”

Other statements of support came from Belgium and King Abdullah of Jordan.