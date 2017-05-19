Never Too Old to Party! Queen Elizabeth Hits the Town for Rare Night Out with Friends (at 91!)

A restaurant in London known for celebrity guests had the ultimate VIP diner: Queen Elizabeth!

Queen Elizabeth was pictured on a rare public night out on Thursday at the famous West End hotspot The Ivy — and she dressed to impress.

The Queen, who is rarely seen at restaurants, was wrapped elegantly in a gray paisley shawl over a silver dress. And the monarch appeared happier than ever with a broad smile as as dazzling as her diamond earrings.

The Queen, 91, dined at the Ivy on Thursday to mark the 80th birthday of the Archduchess Helena of Habsburg. Joined by her cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife for the surprise evening out, the party sat down in the private dining room at the fashionable eaterie in London.

Buckingham Palace and The Ivy declined to comment on the details of her evening.

The Queen was last pictured having a night out in March 2016 when she joined daughter Princess Anne and cousin Princess Alexandra at Bellamy’s restaurant, a French brasserie and oyster bar in central London.

The festivities are set to continue. Earlier this week, the Queen kicked off the social season in London with the first of her garden parties at Buckingham Palace and on Monday she and Prince Philip will be joined by a large number of her family for an early peak at the exhibits at the Chelsea Flower Show.