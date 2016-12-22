After Canceling Annual Train Trip, Queen and Prince Philip Take Helicopter to Sandringham for Christmas

Christmas at Sandringham is on!

After canceling their annual train trip to Sandringham Estate on Wednesday due to “heavy colds,” Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were well enough to travel Thursday.

“I can confirm that The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have left Buckingham Palace and are traveling to Sandringham,” a spokesperson for the palace said.

Instead of their usual train ride, the royals traveled by helicopter.

On Wednesday, the 90-year-old monarch was expected to take a train from London to King’s Lynn, but about 30 minutes before she and Philip, 95, were due to arrive at the London station, assembled photographers were told: “It’s not happening now.”

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have heavy colds, and so have decided not to travel to Sandringham today,” a palace spokesperson said Wednesday.

Now that the Queen and Philip are on their way to their Norfolk estate, the royal family’s traditional Christmas plans are underway.

Each year, the royal family joins Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. On Christmas morning, the royal family makes their way for Christmas services at St. Mary Magdalene church. Each year, hundreds of well-wishers gather to see the royals on their annual march to church. After church, the royal family heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.

Capping off a milestone year that saw celebrations surrounding her 90th birthday, the Queen has also decided to hand down some of her patronages to other members of the royal family to ease her workload.