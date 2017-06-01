Queen Elizabeth Addresses Manchester Attack at Palace Garden Party: ‘PTSD Can Come Back at Any Time’

Buckingham Palace’s week of garden parties continues!

Queen Elizabeth hosted a garden party at her London home this week — marking the third day in a row there’s been one at Buckingham Palace this week.

The Queen, who wore an ice blue-colored ensemble for the occasion (with a matching brooch!), met with guests who gathered on the lawn for the day’s events.

Prince Philip — rocking a top hat — also attended the event at his wife’s side.

The pair shook hands with fascinator-wearing guests, including the Queen’s relatives the Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

During the event, the Queen spoke about how she hopes Manchester bomb victims will get the help they need thanks to Heads Together, the mental health campaign led by her grandsons, Princes William and Harry.

The Queen, who visited with those injured in the attacks at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital last Thursday and met some of the teenage fans of Ariana Grande who had lived through the horrific experience of the suicide bomb that killed 22 people, spoke with guests at the party about post-traumatic stress disorder.

“PTSD can come back at any time,” she said.

In a conversation with Transport for London (TfL) chief engineer Brendan Sleight and Chad Frankish, 49, a TfL program manager, the Queen said that William, Harry and Princess Kate paved the way for victims to get support with their Heads Together campaign.

Brendan, 42, told reporters: “We talked about PTSD and whether some of the young children in Manchester would be affected by that. She mentioned hopefully they won’t be affected, they may have been unconscious.”

“We talked about how now it’s a recognized condition, especially with the work of her grandchildren, she hopes it will be more open and they’ll get help for any PTSD straight away,” he said. The pair, who were among the first she approached, run a program that helps wounded ex-service men and women hired for jobs at Transport for London.

The royal was so moved by the experience she was not afraid to voice her hopes the victims will find treatment as she mingled in glorious sunshine yesterday.

It’s been a full week of activity in the Buckingham Palace gardens.

Prince Philip hosted a reception in the palace gardens in honor of London Youth’s 130 anniversary on Wednesday, wearing a fedora, instead of a top hat, for the occasion. London Youth is the first charity patronage the soon-to-be retiree took on as a royal, all the way back in 1947.

And on Tuesday, Prince Harry hosted his first-ever garden party, for a cause that was similarly close to his heart, the Not Forgotten Association, which provides entertainment and events for wounded or sick veterans and military personnel.

Prince William and Princess Kate joined the Queen on May 16 for the first garden party of the season. Throughout the summer months, the Queen hosts three parties at Buckingham Palace and one at Holyrood House in Edinburgh, Scotland.