Queen Elizabeth attended a New Year’s Eve church service in Sandringham on Sunday ahead of her family’s end of year celebrations.

Resplendent in a turquoise suit and matching hat, the 91-year-old monarch was joined by members of her family including Prince Philip, 96, their daughter Princess Anne, 67, and their daughter-in-law Sophie the Countess of Wessex, 52.

The service was held at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene — the same church in which Meghan Markle joined the royal family for the Christmas Day service and debuted the perfect curtsy when she greeted the Queen.

Last year, the Queen and Philip suffered from heavy colds leading them to put off their trip to Sandringham, their country estate in Norfolk.

The following day, instead of using a car, they took a helicopter for the journey.

The health scare continued as doctors advised the Queen to rest for most of the holiday. She didn’t go out on Christmas Day for the festive services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene and she wasn’t seen in public until early January. Then, she headed to church with Prince William and Kate Middleton – and helped them celebrate Kate’s 35th birthday, by entertaining the couple and their friends at a dinner at Sandringham House.

This year, she and the family had much to celebrate. Last month, she and Philip marked their 70th wedding anniversary and Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle in late November, with the couple joining the Queen for Christmas at Sandringham.

William and Kate announced they are expecting their third child in April, about a month before Harry and Meghan’s wedding on May 19. One of the first acts of the new year for the family will be to make sure that Princess Charlotte is settled into her new pre-school, close to Kensington Palace, in London. Prince George is already in school at Thomas’s Battersea in London, where he started this past September.