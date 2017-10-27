We have no doubt that Queen Elizabeth has passed on various nuggets of wisdom to Kate Middleton over the years, and now it seems that Kate may have picked up beauty tips from the reigning British monarch — in particular, how to find the perfect nude nail polish.

The polish with the royal seal of approval goes to Essie’s “Ballet Slippers,” which the Queen has been using since 1989 when her hairdresser at the time wrote to the founder Essie Weingarten requesting a bottle of the sheer, pale pink polish as it was “the only color Her Majesty would wear.” Fast forward 28 years later and it’s a favorite of her granddaughter-in-law as well.

Kate loves the brand’s pale pinks and nude colors so much, she even wore Essie on her wedding day. Manicurist and make-up artist Marina Sandoval reportedly used the sheer shade of Essie’s “Allure” mixed with Boujois’ Rose Lounge on Kate’s nails for her wedding back in 2011.

The make-up artist and manicurist works at London’s Nicky Clarke salon in Mayfair and also regularly works with the Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

While it’s not banned for the royals to wear bright colors, nude colors are a more practical choice for official engagements (not to mention being an expectant royal mom of two!). Although Kate does on occasion glam up her toes with a bright red pedicure on her feet, she has yet to be seen in public with a daring bright manicure.

And at just $9, this royal trend not only works at any age, but any budget, too!