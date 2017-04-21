Queen Elizabeth Is All Smiles at 91! Find Out What’s Making This Her Happiest Birthday Ever

Queen Elizabeth is off to the races on her birthday!

The monarch, who turns 91 Friday, stepped out for a day at the races to celebrate her birthday. Accompanied by her daughter, Princess Anne, and her racing adviser, John Warren, the Queen attended the Dubai duty-free spring trials meeting at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury, England, about 60 miles outside of London.

And she looked pretty happy to be there!

Wearing a checked pink coat and a matching pink hat, the Queen was all smiles as she watched the competition from the stands. Later on, she ventured onto the field to chat with some of the jockeys.

The Queen is an avid fan of horse racing — and horseback riding! She has been pictured riding as recently as last month and attends Royal Ascot, among other races, every year.

Prince William and Princess Kate, who stopped by BCC Radio 1 for a surprise stint as guest DJs, discussed the Queen’s birthday. They said it can be tough to find a gift fit for a queen, but homemade gifts from their children are always a sure crowd-pleaser.

“The great grandchildren can make things,” William said. “It doesn’t matter what it looks like, it always goes down well.”

But when it’s Prince George making the gifts, William said, they don’t have to worry.

“George does arts and crafts. He’s very good.”

To which Kate jokingly accused William of trying to take credit for his son’s crafts.

William laughed and said: “This is putting the marriage on the line.”