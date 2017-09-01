Queen Elizabeth Sends ‘Sincere Condolences’ to Victims of Hurricane Harvey in Message to Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth has reached out to President Donald Trump, expressing her sympathy toward victims of Hurricane Harvey in a statement released Friday.

The Queen, 91, said she was “deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and the devastation following the recent terrible floods caused by Hurricane Harvey.”

A message from The Queen to the President of the United States of America following Hurricane Harvey: https://t.co/VOz2kasqVc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 1, 2017

“Prince Philip and I send our sincere condolences to the victims of this disaster, to those who have lost loved ones, and to those who have seen their homes and property destroyed,” she continued. “My thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”

The monarch paid an emotional visit in June to the survivors of the deadly fire at Greenfell Tower, where she and her grandson, Prince William, met with first responders from the Emergency Services, as well as local residents and community representatives.

In the week since Harvey made landfall, thousands of residents in Texas and Louisiana found refuge in shelters across the states.

Floodwaters overtook entire neighborhoods, damaging at least 49,000 homes in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. In all, some 785,000 people were part of mandatory evacuations in Texas and Lousiana, and more than 200,000 homes are still without power.

Officials are now allowing a portion of evacuees to return to their properties, and the process of rebuilding their homes, and their lives, begins.