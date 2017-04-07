Queen Elizabeth Honors Former Brother-in-Law Lord Snowdon at Memorial Service

Queen Elizabeth led a moving tribute for Lord Snowdon, the former husband of Princess Margaret, who died peacefully at his home in January at the age of 86.

Members of the royal family, including Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Andrew, joined mourners for a memorial service on Friday at St. Margaret’s Church, Westminster Abbey in London.

The Queen, who wore a bright purple coat with black velvet trim, greeted Lord Snowdon’s family following the service. She gave his 14-year-old granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, a sweet kiss on the cheek as she left the church.

More than 600 people attended the service, which was led by the Very Reverend Dr John Hall, Dean of Westminster.

Antony Charles Robert Armstrong-Jones, known as Lord Snowden, wed Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister, Princess Margaret, in 1960. They had two children before divorcing in 1978.

Both of their children — David Armstrong-Jones, the now 2nd Earl of Snowdon, and Lady Sarah Chatto — joined guests at the service honoring their father’s life.

“During the 60s, before their marriage started going wrong, they were royalty’s golden couple,” Margaret’s biographer Christoper Warwick tells PEOPLE of the royal and Lord Snowdon. “Stories about them were legion, with their star-studded parties at Kensington Palace. If you were being invited by them you were being invited to breathe in rarified air.”

Princess Margaret died in 2002 after suffering a stroke.

Snowdon was also a celebrated photographer. He was employed by The Sunday Times and traveled the world, shooting celebrities. In 2014, he donated a series of his photographs, including ones of David Bowie, Maggie Smith and Laurence Olivier to the National Portrait Gallery.