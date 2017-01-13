Queen Elizabeth Gets the Disney Treatment — in Full Mouse Form!

My how you’ve changed, Queen Elizabeth!

On the heels of the success of The Crown, royal fans don’t have to wait long to get another glimpse of Queen Elizabeth on screen — though she’s looking a bit different than she did on Netflix.

Her Majesty makes a special appearance on an episode of Disney Junior’s Mickey and the Roadster Racers. With a voice provided by English actress Jane Leeves (Frasier, Hot in Cleveland), this Queen puts a regal spin on Minnie Mouse — complete with gray curls, crown, trusty purse, pearls and faithful corgis!

In an exclusive clip from the episode, the Queen arrives to greet Minnie and Daisy (who are wearing fascinators for the big meeting, of course), Mickey and the rest of the gang. That includes Donald Duck and Chip and Dale as Yeomen Warders (popularly known as Beefeaters), who attempt their own version of the changing of the guard.

The cartoon Queen, dignified as always, calls it “refreshingly different.”

The Queen’s appearance on Mickey and the Roadster Racers airs on Monday, January 16 at 9:25 a.m. ET on Disney Junior.