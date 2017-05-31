Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 70th Anniversary of Becoming a Freeman: See the Photo from 1947!

Both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are celebrating special anniversaries on Wednesday.

While Philip honors the 130th anniversary of London Youth — his very first patronage — the Queen is marking the 70th anniversary of her admission to the Freedom of the Drapers’ Company.

During her visit to Drapers’ Hall in London, the monarch viewed a photo taken of her admission. The Queen was made a Freeman of the Drapers’ Company in 1947, following in her father George VI’s footsteps, who became a Draper in 1919.

The Queen views displays at Drapers' Hall, including a photo taken of HM’s admission to the Freedom of the Company on 20th May 1947. pic.twitter.com/WQQGgz8SHz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 31, 2017

She also signed the Instrument at Drapers’ Hall, recording her visit on the 70th anniversary. The document, written on vellum, was drafted by Tim Noad, a professional calligrapher from Her Majesty’s College of Arms.

The Queen signs the Instrument at Drapers’ Hall – recording her visit on the 70th Anniversary of her becoming a Freeman of the Company. pic.twitter.com/PLEdAsSQjw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 31, 2017

The Drapers’ Company, one of the Twelve Great Livery Companies in the City of London, was formed as a trade association of wool and cloth merchants in 1361. It received a Royal Charter three years later and went on to become one of the most prestigious and powerful entities in London.

FROM PEN: Raising a Little Princess: All About Charlotte’s Amazing Childhood

Today, the company works to inspire young people to pursue educational opportunities. It also helps organizations looking after elderly and homeless people.

The Queen has visited the hall several times over the years. Last year, she hosted a private party for family and friends as a get-together before heading off for her summer break in Balmoral.

The Queen receives a posy from pupils of the Drapers’ Maylands School following today's visit to Drapers' Hall 🌺 pic.twitter.com/9AZrBVoMy3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 31, 2017

As she left the event, she warmly received flowers from young students of the Drapers’ Maylands School.