Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Cancel Annual Christmas Train Trip Due to ‘Heavy Colds’

Queen Elizabeth canceled her annual Christmas travel plans to Sandringham on Wednesday after she and Prince Philip fell ill, the palace said in a statement.

“The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have heavy colds, and so have decided not to travel to Sandringham today,” a palace spokesperson said.

However, a royal source suggests to PEOPLE that the Queen and Philip will be well enough to travel tomorrow or Friday.

The 90-year-old monarch was expected to take a train from London to King’s Lynn, but about 30 minutes before she and Philip, 95, were due to arrive at the London station, assembled photographers were told: “It’s not happening now.”

In November, Philip revealed that he hadn’t had the flu in over four decades during a visit to the Francis Crick Institute in London.

While speaking to flu expert Dr. Yi Pu Lin at the biomedical research center, Philip asked if someone could develop an immunity or resistance to flu, then added: “Why haven’t I had flu for the last 40 years?”

Each year, the royal family joins Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. On Christmas morning, the royal family makes their way for Christmas services at St. Mary Magdalene church. Each year, hundreds of well-wishers gather to see the royals on their annual march to church. After church, the royal family heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.

The Queen’s decision to cancel her travel plans comes a day after Buckingham Palace announced she was stepping down from being patron of 25 national charities in order to ease her workload.

The monarch is scheduled to address the nation in her annual Christmas Day speech on Sunday.