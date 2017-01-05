How Queen Elizabeth Was Almost Shot by Her Own Guard During a 3 A.M. Walk

Watch out, Your Majesty!

Queen Elizabeth once had a close call with a guard at Buckingham Palace who could have shot her after confusing her for an intruder during a late night walk, The Times of London reported on Wednesday.

When she is struggling to sleep, the 90-year-old royal will occasionally head outside and go for a stroll, according to the outlet. During one such 3 a.m. outing within the Palace walls, the patrolman came across a “figure in the darkness” and assumed the worst, according to the newspaper.

However, when he called out to see who was there, it turned out to be the Queen herself.

“Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you,” the guard reportedly told her after realizing his mistake.

“That’s quite all right,” she responded. “Next time I’ll ring through beforehand so you don’t have to shoot me.”

The Times did not specify when the incident took place and Buckingham Palace had no comment on the report.

Prince William and Harry‘s grandmother has been struggling with a cold for the past few weeks. The illness caused her to miss annual church services on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Queen Elizabeth has not been seen in public since the annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 8. She then hosted the royal family at a special pre-Christmas parties at the palace, and her helicopter was spotted leaving for Sandringham on Dec. 22, one day after canceling her annual train trip to her winter retreat.

Although there are currently no official future engagements listed for the Queen, she could make an appearance as early as Sunday, if she is feeling well enough.