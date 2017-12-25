Queen Elizabeth is keeping her sentiments focused on home during her annual Christmas message, paying tribute to her husband Prince Philip, as well as the people of the United Kingdom during the 2017 broadcast.

Honoring the Duke of Edinburgh, 96 — with whom she just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary — the Queen will voice praise for Philip’s “support and unique sense of humor.”

During the address, the Queen will note, “We think of our homes as places of warmth, familiarity and love… there is a timeless simplicity to the pull of home.”

The 91-year-old will also pay tribute to her country’s resilience amid terror attacks in 2017 on both London and Manchester.

“This Christmas, I think of London and Manchester, whose powerful identities shone through over the past twelve months in the face of appalling attacks,” the Queen will remark.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Attends the Queen’s Staff Christmas Party — at Her Future Wedding Reception Venue!

The message was filmed this year in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace and also features performances by the Commonwealth Youth Orchestra and Choir, conducted by Artistic Director, Paul Carroll.

The choir was comprised of 52 children, in representation of the 52 nations of the Commonwealth.

For the occasion, the Queen wore an ivory white bouclé dress embellished with Swarovski crystals, designed by Angela Kelly.

The Queen’s address will be broadcast on television and radio on Christmas day, and will also be available on the Royal Channel on Youtube.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip headed from Buckingham Palace to Sandringham House last week, where they’re celebrating Christmas.

Last year, the Queen skipped out on much of the festivities due to a heavy cold. She didn’t go out on Christmas Day for the services at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene and she wasn’t seen in public until early January. Then, she headed to church with Prince William and Kate Middleton – and helped them celebrate Kate’s 35th birthday, by entertaining the couple and their friends at a dinner.

In addition to further celebrating her and Philip’s anniversary, the royal couple will be joined by Prince Harry and fiancé Meghan Markle.