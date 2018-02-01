Priyanka Chopra Addresses Whether She'll Be a Bridesmaid in Meghan Markle's Wedding

When Meghan Markle walks down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, will her pal Priyanka Chopra be joining her?

“If you see me there, you’ll know,” Chopra told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in response to the question of whether or not she’ll serve as a bridesmaid at Meghan’s upcoming wedding to Prince Harry.

Whether or not she’s included in the bridal party, the Quantico star is beyond excited for her friend, and thinks Meghan is the perfect addition to the royal family.

“I don’t think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She’s just right for it,” Chopra — who has not yet met Harry — said. “She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened.”

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle Meghan Markle/Instagram

Like Meghan, Chopra is an outspoken feminist and advocate. She says that she hopes Meghan’s role in the royal family will help to bring issues like women’s rights and diversity even further to forefront.

“So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else,” she says. “It’s a beautiful step in the right direction.”

Meghan and Chopra have been friends for years, first meeting at an event for women in television and bonding over their shared experience as actors, Chopra told PEOPLE last fall. Since Meghan’s relationship with Harry was revealed, Chopra has often spoken out to remind people that her friend should be defined by much more than her romantic life.