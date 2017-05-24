Priyanka Chopra Says Pal Meghan Markle Is More Than Just Prince Harry's Girlfriend — but Hopes They Get Married: 'They Look Great Together'

Priyanka Chopra is hoping her friend Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry.

But she’s not laying on any put-a-ring-on-it pressure when the two chat.

“No pressure,” she said during a visit to The Wendy Williams Show. “High profile relationships are so stressful anyway, so as a friend I wouldn’t like to add on that at all.”

But even with her high profile relationship, Chopra says that Markle has been pretty anxiety-free.

“We talk about more my stress than hers,” she says. “She doesn’t seem to have any right now.”

Host Williams couldn’t help but ask Chopra about her pal Markle — whom she referred to as “Prince Harry‘s girlfriend” — during her visit to the show.

And like any good friend, Chopra praised Markle, saying she’s more than just her relationship status.

“Also, Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements,” Chopra responded. “Just saying.”

About last night. Thank you to my babe @priyankachopra for the best date night #Hamilton #NYC A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 11, 2016 at 7:48pm PDT

After Chopra’s clapback, Williams asked whether a royal engagement is on the horizon.

However, Chopra doesn’t have any secrets to spill — just that she’s hoping they’ll tie the knot!

“I hope so,” Chopra said. “She seems happy. I think they look great together.”

And if wedding bells do ring for Markle and Harry, Chopra doesn’t think she’ll be a bridesmaid. She even joked that she doesn’t know if she’ll be invited, which Williams was quick to deny.

“Once I get the invite, if I’m even invited,” Chopra said.

Chopra said she and Markle met two years ago at a party, and they “got on really well.”

#TBT to girl time with @priyankachopra & Mubina in #Malibu last week #californialove #homesweethome A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 1, 2016 at 11:11am PST

And back in her pre-Harry days, when Markle was more active on social media, she shared a snap of the two having dinner in Malibu, Calif. and attending a Hamilton performance together in N.Y.C.

“#TBT to girl time with @priyankachopra & Mubina in #Malibu last week,” Markle captioned the photo. “#californialove #homesweethome”