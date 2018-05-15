What Priyanka Chopra Is Packing for Her BFF Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is constantly traveling for work as well as for fun — the Bollywood actress turned international star has been known to call an airplane home. Chopra, who is from Jamshedpur, India but based in New York City, has a clear passion for travel and doesn’t need a fancy excuse to set off to a new destination. But she does have a very important trip coming up.

Chopra confirmed last week that she will be attending good friend Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry in England on May 19, though she won’t be a bridesmaid.

So how does one pack for a royal wedding, or any trip for that matter? Travel + Leisure chatted with Chopra about her best travel hacks and how she steps off the plane looking absolutely radiant when she hosted the CÎROC and Variety 2018 Empowered Brunch series in at the Lotte New York Palace hotel, honoring dynamic and accomplished women in business, activism, music, fashion, and beyond.

Related: Jessica Biel’s Travel Hack Will Completely Change the Way You Pack

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 26: Priyanka Chopra discusses "Quantico" with the Build Series at Build Studio on April 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/WireImage)

Travel + Leisure: What’s the one thing you cannot travel without?

Priyanka Chopra: “Oh, I have a few. I discovered Airborne which I love and am obsessed with because I’m always sick and I always have the flu because I do all these cross-Atlantic flights, at least six times a month. It’s a lot of travel. Then I do a lot of skin masks. There’s a product called 111Skin, which I love. It’s in England and I do a mask 20 minutes before I land. I make sure I finish at least one liter of water when I’m on a transatlantic flight. Very important. And my phone charger!”

What is your packing philosophy?

“I do carry a lot of bags when I go somewhere for an event because I have to. When I travel for myself what I try and do is take a few complements. A pair of jeans, which you can do day or night, so dark or light, and you can travel in and out of. One pair of track pants which you wear for all your casual wear and then change the T-shirt, or like one evening shoe and one daytime shoe which you can pair up with a bunch of things. I carry more accessories like a hat or earrings or whatever you want to do to switch it up, but you don’t need to carry that many clothes if you just plan smartly.”

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra On How Her Looks Is “Two Worlds Colliding”

What’s the best trip you’ve ever taken?

“That’s so hard! The world is a beautiful place. I am going to say St. Lucia recently. I’d never been to the Caribbean. It was pretty stunning.”

Where are you dying to go?

“Greece. I’ve never been. I’ve saved it to go with my friends so I am going to make a trip this year.”

Why did you want to be part of this event?

“First of all I love Variety. They do so much not just for entertainment, but for empowerment and creating opportunities for women and the dialogue about that. Second of all I think any platform I would be given to talk about women and empowering us, giving us the ability to make our own choices and have enough opportunities where we don’t have to clamor to get one job, I’m going to do that for the rest of my life. I am a huge feminist. I’m an activist. I am blessed to have a platform the way I do and I intend to use it.”