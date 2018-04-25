Priyanka Chopra is clearing up one big royal wedding mystery: She will not be a bridesmaid in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding.

In an interview with PEOPLE Now, Chopra dished on her excitement about Harry and Meghan’s upcoming nuptials, and confirmed that she is “not a bridesmaid” in Harry and Meghan’s May 19 wedding.

“I’m super excited about her and her big day,” Chopra, 35, said of her close friend. “It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.”

Typically at royal weddings, the bride and groom stay away from the traditional bridal party and instead have a group of younger relatives and loved ones serve as bridesmaids and page boys. It’s what Prince William and Kate Middleton did at their wedding in 2011, and Princess Diana and Prince Charles did the same in 1981. And it means that we’ll likely see Prince George and Princess Charlotte reprise these roles, which they first played at their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last year.

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle Meghan Markle/Instagram

Though we likely won’t see a group of bridesmaids at the wedding, we still could see a maid of honor and best man, just as William and Kate had. William is likely to play the role for his little brother, just as Harry did for him in 2011. As for Meghan’s maid of honor? Still a mystery. (Though we have a few ideas.)

“She’s just a really real girl,” Chopra told PEOPLE Now of Meghan. “She’s a girl’s girl. She’s a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That’s what I love the most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what’s going to make her really stand out in this new life she’s going to take on.”