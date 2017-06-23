Princess Victoria Speaks Working Mom Truth: ‘You Miss Those Special Moments with the Children’

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria recently opened up about the highs and lows of her life ahead of her upcoming 40th birthday on July 14. And now she is revealing her struggle with balancing her royal commitments with motherhood.

“You miss those special moments with the children,” she told the Swedish National News agency TT in an interview held at her Haga Palace home.

But she compensates time away from Princess Estelle, 5, and 1-year-old Prince Oscar in a way many working parents can relate to.

“I’m one of those parents who are quite careful about documenting their children’s upbringing,” she said. “I really try to actively observe. I write down the little things that happen.”

And as she raises the second-and-third-in-line to the throne, she says she feels strongly anchored to her heritage.

“I never had the opportunity to meet my grandparents, so to live at Haga, which meant so much for them and their children, feels incredibly special,” she said.

FROM PEN: Raising a Little Princess: All About Charlotte’s Amazing Childhood

The princess moved into Haga Palace, once the home of her grandparents Prince Gustaf Adolf and Princess Sibylla, when she married her husband, Prince Daniel, in June 2010.

“It feels like bringing them closer,” Princess Victoria said. “Getting to know them better.”

She credits another member of her grandparents’ generation, her great-aunt Princess Lilian, with handing down some wise words on getting older.

“Princess Lilian always said it’s how you feel that counts,” she said. “I don’t feel like 40 at all.”

She adds, “Time flies by too quickly.”