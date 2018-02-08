Princess Victoria Is Running Through the Stockholm Palace in Heels — and We Can't Stop Watching

A princess can do just about anything in heels!

First, Kate Middleton expertly recovers after getting her sky-high stilettos stuck in a metal grate, and now, Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria is running through the palace in her high heels.

In support of the Swedish campaign App & Hoppa Sverige, which inspires young people to stay active, the royal released a video this week that shows her running up and down the stairs and hallways of the royal palace in Stockholm — in her pantsuit and heels, no less.

The video begins with Victoria sitting at her desk in the middle of her royal work when a staff member comes in. Victoria then says, “It’s time again,” and she stands up and walks out the door. She then turns a corner and starts to sprint up the stairs, giving viewers a glimpse of Victoria’s impressive stamina in heels and the stunning palace decor!

Princess Victoria

Generation Pep, or Gen-Pep, is a non-profit Victoria founded with her husband, Prince Daniel, that aims to “spread knowledge and engage both people and organizations in a joint effort to make it easier for children and young people to live a healthy life.”

King Carl Gustaf, Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle The Royal Court, Sweden

Encouraging physical wellbeing is an important cause for the royal family. Before being a royal, Daniel was a personal trainer and gym owner. In fact, he met Victoria when he became her personal trainer in 2001.

The couple has passed on their love of staying active to their children, too. In October, they shared an adorable video of 5-year-old Princess Estelle showing off her somersault skills alongside her dad.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Just last week, Victoria and Daniel hosted Princess Kate and Prince William during their royal couple’s tour of Sweden and Norway.