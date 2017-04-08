Princess Victoria Breaks Down in Tears While Visiting Stockholm Terrorist Attack Site

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is paying her respects to the victims of Friday’s deadly attack in Stockholm.

On Saturday, the princess and her husband Prince Daniel visited the scene of the attack, where a suspect plowed a stolen beer truck into high-end department store Ahlens in central Stockholm. The crash killed four people and injured 15 more, according to The New York Times.

Victoria, 39, was visibly teary-eyed as she lay a bundle of roses at the incident, which Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called indicative of “a terrorist attack” in an interview with reporters Friday.

Victoria spoke to reporters Friday as she paid her respects at the Stockholm memorial, saying, “We must show great strength. We must fight against this.

“Swedish society is built on huge confidence, on a sense of community,” she continued, replying simply, “Together” when one reporter asked how they should move on from the tragedy.

While the suspect behind the attack has not been named, Swedish police told The New York Times Saturday that they had arrested a 39-year-old Uzbekistan-born man Friday evening in alleged connection. SVT, a Swedish national broadcaster, reported Saturday that officials found explosives inside the beer truck.

Karolinska Hospital told The New York Times that six of the injured individuals have been released from the hospital, with police noting that eight others remain under medical supervision.