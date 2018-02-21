Princess Grace's Grandson Is Getting Married — to the College Sweetheart He Met in North Carolina!

There will be wedding bells in Monaco.

Monaco’s Princess Stéphanie, the daughter of Princess Grace, announced with “joy” on Wednesday the engagement of her son Louis Ducruet to Marie Chevallier in a brief statement issued by the Prince’s Palace.

Louis is Stéphanie’s oldest child, her son with ex husband Daniel Ducruet.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

The 25-year-old attended business school in France and in 2015, received his bachelor’s degree in sports management from Western Carolina University in North Carolina.

RELATED: Princess Stéphanie of Monaco’s Most Notable Moments

Since graduation, Louis —nephew of Prince Albert II and 12th in line of succession to the throne — has worked for Monaco’s championship soccer team, AS Monaco, serving as a recruiter for the club for the past two seasons.

Louis and his fiancée were classmates at Western Carolina, meeting over four years ago. The bride-to-be holds a marketing degree from the school, and currently works as the banqueting and convention coordinator at the celebrated Hotel Hermitage in Monaco.

No date has been announced for the wedding, and the marriage marks the first for any of Stéphanie’s children. (She is also mom to Pauline Ducruet, 23, and Camille Gottlieb, 19.)