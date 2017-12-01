Princess Sofia Wore a Truly Amazing Swedish Folk Costume to Her Son's Christening

Princess Sofia looks good in anything — even a very traditional Swedish outfit.

For son Prince Gabriel’s christening on Friday, Sofia wore a traditional Swedish folk costume complete with an embroidered head cap, striped apron and pilgrim-esque buckled shoes.

The event, which comes almost exactly three months after the little royal‘s August 31 birth, took place at the Drottningholm Royal Palace Chapel in Stockholm.

The 32-year-old mom of two’s choice of the classically Swedish outfit was a fitting one for the occasion: She wore the red and white Folkdräkt — Swedish for folk costume — of Gabriel’s own Duchy, Dalarna. (When he was born, he was given the title of Duke of Dalarna, as well as Prince.) It’s a place Sofia herself has a deeep connection to: She was raised in rural Älvdalen, which is a district in Dalarna.

Several members of the Swedish royal family gathered for the happy occasion, including King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, their children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O’Neill. Madeleine and O’Neill’s children, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas, were not in attendance — a spokeswoman for the family blamed their absence on jet lag after a recent visit to the United States.

Gabriel’s 5-year-old cousin Princess Estelle, wearing an embroidered red jacket and light gray dress, assisted during the ceremony, helping to pour the baptismal water. Gabriel himself wasn’t thrilled by the moment: He showed off his powerful lungs and started crying when officiating clergyman Archbishop Emeritus Anders Wejryd bathed his tiny head at the font.

However, the tears were short-lived: The young prince stopped almost immediately once he was returned to his mother’s arms.

Further drama followed when Gabriel’s big brother, 1-year-old Prince Alexander, who wore a blue velvet suit that previously belonged to his father, tired of his father’s attempts to entertain him during the 35-minute service. He then decided to break free and explore his surroundings — but tumbled over onto the church’s hard stone floor. Though he began crying, he wasn’t badly hurt: Before the end of the service he was back on his feet again, and made his way to greet Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

Alexander’s father Prince Carl Philip, 38, eventually retrieved his elder son as his wife enjoyed some more smiling and bonding with the star of the day, Gabriel.

As a godparent, Princess Madeleine, who is expecting her third child, sat next to her sister-in-law and also participated the ceremony. She also shared a sweet moment with her nephew, stroking the newly baptized three-month-old’s head. She wore a pink coat and a floral dress from Valentino.

Gabriel’s christening marks the sixth royal baptism since Princess Estelle’s in 2012. And it won’t be the last: Another ceremony is expected next year after the birth of Princess Madeleine’s third child.