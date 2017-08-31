A New Royal Baby Is Here! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Welcome Second Child

Congratulations, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip!

The Swedish royal couple took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the birth of their second child.

“On Thursday, 31 August at 11:24 a.m., Princess Sofia welcomed a healthy and prosperous child at Danderyd Hospital,” the statement read. “Both mother and child are doing well.”

Carl Philip and Sofia married on June 13, 2015, and announced they were expecting their first child just a few months later, in October of that year. They welcomed Prince Alexander to their family on April 19 of last year.

It has yet to be revealed whether 1-year-old Prince Alexander has a little brother or little sister. The new royal baby’s birth comes on the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

“Being a mother is amazing,” Sofia said last July of parenthood. “It changes your whole life.”

The royal baby joins an adorable set of cousins that includes Princess Estelle (who is the second in line to the throne after her mother, Crown Princess Victoria) and her brother Prince Oscar, as well as Princess Madeleine‘s children, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas.

The new baby won’t be the littlest royal addition in the palace for long — Princess Madeleine announced last week that she’s expecting her third child.

“We’ve always been quite close – even though I’ve lived abroad – but when you have kids, it’s an extra connection,” Madeleine, who currently lives in London, told PEOPLE last year of the bond she shares with her siblings.

“And the little cousins, Leonore and Estelle, they’re very close – they’re more like sisters,” she added. “Victoria and I try very hard to make it so they really can see each other and play and have fun.

“Cousins are great – they are your friends, but they’re family. They can support each other.”