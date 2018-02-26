Princess Sofia Competes in World's Largest All-Women Ski Race — with Her Family Cheering Her On!

As the Winter Olympics came to a close over the weekend, Princess Sofia hit the slopes herself — and she had all of her boys cheering her on!

The royal mom competed in Sweden’s annual Tjejvasan ski race, and proud husband, Prince Carl Philip, brought 1-year-old Prince Alexander and 5-month-old Prince Gabriel to watch their mom compete. Sofia’s mother, Marie Hellqvist, also joined her son-in-law and grandchildren to watch her daughter in the race.

Princess Sofia Henrik Hansson/SPEKBILD

Tjejvasan is a 20-mile-long cross-country ski race that only allows female skiers to participate. It’s the largest women-only ski race in the world, with 7,618 women taking part this year. It starts in the tiny town of Oxberg and ends in the city of Mora, about four hours away from Stockholm.

Princess Sofia Henrik Hansson/SPEKBILD

Alexander and Gabriel were bundled up in puffy jackets and hats for the occasion, with Alexander being carried in his grandma’s arms and Gabriel in his father’s. After she finished, Sofia got a hug from Alexander.

Princess Sofia Henrik Hansson/SPEKBILD

Sofia also competed alongside her close friend Cajsa Larsson, who is one of Prince Alexander’s godparents. And participating in the race has precedent in her family, too: Princess Madeleine, who is expecting her third child in March, took part in the race in 2008.

Last August, Sofia and Carl Philip welcomed Prince Gabriel to their family, just over a year after Sofia gave birth to their first child, Alexander. The family will celebrate Alexander’s second birthday in April.