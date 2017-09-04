Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Reveal the Name of Their New Baby Prince!

Welcome to the world, Prince Gabriel!

Less than a week after welcoming baby number two, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip have revealed the name of their new baby prince: Prince Gabriel Carl Walther, Duke of Dalarna.

The Swedish royal family’s newest addition was born on August 31 and is sixth in line to the nation’s throne, behind his big brother, Prince Alexander.

Prins Gabriel #kungahuset #dalarna A post shared by Kungahuset (@kungahuset) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

The prince’s grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf announced the newborn’s name at a specially convened cabinet meeting on Monday morning.

Sweden’s youngest royal takes his courtesy title from Dalarna, located in central Sweden, bordered by Norway, and the province of Värmland, of which his father Prince Carl Philip is already a duke.

“We have a good name,” Prince Carl Philip told reporters at Danderyd Hospital last Thursday after the birth.

According to Sweden’s royal palace, Gabriel is the first person in the history of the ruling house of Bernadotte to bear this name.

Carl has been a more common choice since the 16th century, while Walther was the name of Queen Silvia’s father, the baby’s great-grandfather.

The new royal baby’s birth came on the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. And the announcement of his name comes just as Princess Kate and Prince William have announced that their expecting the latest addition to their own royal family.

Carl Philip and Sofia married on June 13, 2015, and announced they were expecting their first child just a few months later, that October. They welcomed Gabriel’s older brother Prince Alexander to their family on April 19, 2016.

“Being a mother is amazing,” Princess Sofia said last July of parenthood. “It changes your whole life.”

Carl Philip’s sister, Princess Madeleine, who is pregnant with her third child, took to Facebook to share the happy news of her nephew’s birth: “My family and I are so excited that my brother and Sofia have received a healthy baby boy. We can’t wait to meet him and welcome him to the family!”

Family and dignitaries close to the family attended a traditional Christian thanksgiving service on Monday to celebrate Prince Gabriel’s arrival.