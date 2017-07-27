Princess Olympia of Greece turned 21 earlier this week, but the celebrations are far from over.

The princess, who turned 21 on July 25, has been ringing in the milestone with a few parties this summer. Earlier this month, she and her father Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, who turned 50 on May 20, shared a joint party dubbed “5021 Revolution,” in honor of the ages of the royal father and daughter.

And it looks like the partying princess is still in the birthday mood.

On Wednesday, the royal took to Instagram, posting a picture of herself in a vintage-inspired red bikini with white buttons behind a “21” birthday balloon. She captioned the snap, “In my birthday suit.”

🚀✨In my birthday suit✨🚀 A post shared by Olympia of Greece (@olympiagreece) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

The royal father also posted a picture of his daughter wearing an ornate headpiece and gem-ladden Steven Khalil dress in honor of her birthday. Taken during the July party, the proud father caption the photo, “Happy Birthday my darling beautiful @olympiagreece The world is your oyster and I am the proudest father ever ❤️🌟❤️Χρόνια Πολλά 🎂❤️🇬🇷.”

Happy Birthday my darling beautiful @olympiagreece The world is your oyster and I am the proudest father ever ❤️🌟❤️Χρόνια Πολλά 🎂❤️🇬🇷 A post shared by Pavlos Crown Prince (@pavlosgr1) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

FROM PEN: What’s Next for Princess Charlotte

The princess’ interest in fashion and style is already well known.

The royal daughter enrolled in New York University to study fashion and photography in 2015.

For the father-daughter party held earlier this month, the birthday girl wore a Steven Khalil gown with a pair of Gucci platform sneakers. Guests — including Paris and Nicole Hilton and model Poppy Delevingne — were also asked to “revolutionize” their black tie ensembles for the party.

Talita von Furstenberg (Diane von Furstenberg’s granddaughter and cousin to princess Olympia) wore a long polka dot dress with a feathered headdress.