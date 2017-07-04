Twenty-Fun! Inside Princess Olympia of Greece’s Star-Studded 21st Birthday Party

Princess Olympia of Greece kicked off her 21st birthday celebrations a little early this year with a star-studded affair over the weekend.

The princess, who turns 21 on July 25, shared the party with her father Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, who turned 50 on May 20. And while sharing the spotlight on a milestone birthday might sound like a drag, this joint fiesta was anything but!

The theme of the party was ‘5021 Revolution’ in honor of their ages and the guest list included A-list names including Paris and Nicole Hilton, Poppy Delevingne and more.

Guests were told to “revolutionize” their black tie ensembles for the party, which saw partygoers in designer gowns with some unexpected accessories.

Thanks so much for the most amazing night @olympiagreece ❤ A post shared by Flora Slater (@floslater) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Happy birthday limps! @olympiagreece A post shared by Talita Von Furstenberg🌹 (@talitavon) on Jul 2, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

The birthday girl wore a Steven Khalil gown with a pair of Gucci platform sneakers while her cousin Talita von Furstenberg (Diane von Furstenberg’s granddaughter) wore a long polka dot dress with a feathered headdress.

Paris and Nicole Hilton channeled Marie Antoinette for the night, while Delevigne opted for an ethereal, flowing purple gown.

Now that's how you do 21! 🥂#5021revolution A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jul 2, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Oh what a night…! ✨💜🍾 21 has never looked better @olympiagreece WE LOVE YOUUUU @mariechantal22 A post shared by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Jul 2, 2017 at 3:22am PDT

And the decorations were just as extravagant as the outfits! Enormous balloon displays, flowers and sculptures were brought in to help set the mood. Once inside, guests snacked on a decadent dessert buffet, complete with macaroon mountains and beautifully decorated cakes.

#sweets #fabulousbuffet #artdelatable #pink #cakes #candles #foodlovers Just for Olympia ! A post shared by Cyril Karaoglan (@cyrilkara) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Once inside, Pavlos delivered a heartfelt speech in honor of his daughter.

‘In your life, you have done a lot of things that impressed, depressed, and driven us crazy,’ he said. ‘Let me tell you a few things about life with Olympia. First of all, you’re beautiful, you’re full of energy — energy that comes from your mother. ‘

Now how can they top this next year?