Breakfast in Bed and a Vodka Pick-Me-Up: Princess Margaret’s Morning Routine Was Royally Epic

Take a glimpse inside Princess Margaret‘s indulgent morning routine!

According to an excerpt from Ma’am Darling by Craig Brown, which was posted on Twitter by writer Gareth Roberts, the then 25-year-old royal would start her day with breakfast in bed, followed by two hours in bed listening to the radio, reading the newspapers (“which she invariably left scattered over the floor”) … and chain-smoking.

Margaret, who was quite the social butterfly as evidenced in Netflix’s The Crown, would then take a leisurely hour-long bath run for her by her lady’s maid.

At noon, she would have her hair and make-up done, before heading downstairs for a vodka pick-me-up.

After her early happy hour, she would join the Queen Mother for a four-course lunch “served in an informal manner from silver dishes,” with half a bottle of wine per person plus “fruit and half a dozen different varieties of native and continental cheeses.”

Princess Margaret’s morning routine c 1955. Yassgirl. pic.twitter.com/YbCAvhtfMC — Gareth Roberts (@OldRoberts953) October 20, 2017

The glamorous younger sister of Queen Elizabeth was one of the most controversial members of the royal family. From her party girl lifestyle to her scandalous love affair with Peter Townsend, she kept everyone on their toes.

But not all of her habits went without consequence. A heavy smoker for many years, Margaret underwent a lung operation in 1985, followed by several strokes until her death in 2002.

The Queen’s beloved sister left behind a legacy that has continued to fascinate generations of royal fans.

And while Queen Elizabeth’s morning rituals were undoubtedly less lavish, we hope she got to partake in at least a few boozy brunches with her younger sister!