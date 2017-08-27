Princess Madeleine of Sweden Is Pregnant: ‘We Look Forward to Four Becoming Five!’

There’s another Swedish royal baby on the way!

Princess Madeleine confirmed on Facebook on Sunday that she and husband Chris O’ Neill are expecting their third child.

“Chris and I are thrilled that I am expecting,” the 35-year-old princess wrote.

O’ Neill hinted last year that the couple was considering having another baby in an interview with Swedish newspaper, Expressen.

“We want to have more children. Both of us want a big family,” he said. “One or two more in future, absolutely!”

He added during that interview that they wanted to “wait,” so that they could focus on parenting children Princess Leonore, 3, and Prince Nicolas, 2, to make “sure they get our time and 100 percent of our attention.”

Madeleine also opened up about motherhood to PEOPLE, saying last fall that she considers herself a “normal mom.”

“It’s pretty much like a normal mom,” the Swedish princess told PEOPLE of her morning routine with her family.

“They wake me up and we fix breakfast together and the breakfast flies all over the place!” she said. “And then we go out to the park and we swing, we try to do a lot of activities because my little Leonore, she has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy.”

During that interview, she also touched on her own royal upbringing and how it influenced how she parents her two children.

“I think because my mom and father, of course, were so devoted to their work and as king and queen, they have lots of obligations, so they were away quite a bit when we were small. But when they were home, they were very present and I feel that I want to give my children as much as I can,” she said.

The family relocated to London from New York in 2015 — where O’Neill, 43, works as the managing director of Wilton Payments Limited.

The Swedish royal met her husband in the Big Apple. The two tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Stockholm in June 2013. New York socialites and European royals attended the royal wedding.