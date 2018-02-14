Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas are serving up retro Valentine’s Day cuteness in a new photo taken by royal mom, Princess Madeleine.

Sweden’s young royals are wishing everyone a “Happy Valentine’s Day” in the new post on their mom’s Facebook page.

The picture shows proud big sister, Princess Leonore, 3, in a pink mask with her arm around her little brother, Prince Nicolas, 2, who is sporting heart-shaped sunglasses.

Prince Nicolas and Princess Leonore Facebook

The Swedish royal family is gearing up for some special birthdays. Princess Leonore will celebrate her fourth birthday on Feb 20 — just three days before her cousin, Princess Estelle, turns 6. And Princess Madeleine is due to give birth to her third child in March.

Madeleine, who lives in London with her husband Chris O’Neill and their two kids, will fly back to Sweden this month so she can give birth in her home country.

The new Swedish prince or princess will be just one of several young royals running around the palace. Madelene’s sister Crown Princess Victoria and her brother Prince Carl Philip both welcomed newborns in 2016.

“We’ve always been quite close – even though I’ve lived abroad – but when you have kids, it’s an extra connection,” Madeleine previously told PEOPLE of the bond she shares with her siblings.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

“And the little cousins, Leonore and Estelle (Victoria’s 4-year-old daughter), they’re very close – they’re more like sisters,” she adds. “Victoria and I try very hard to make it so they really can see each other and play and have fun.

“Cousins are great – they are your friends, but they’re family. They can support each other.”