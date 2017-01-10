Princess Madeleine Shares Snowy Snaps of Her Bundled-Up Kids

It was a snowy start to 2017 for Princess Madeleine!

On Tuesday, the Swedish royal mom, 34, shared new photos of her children with husband Christopher O’Neill — and Princess Leonore, 2, and Prince Nicolas, 1, looked right at home in the wintry weather.

“A very Happy New Year to all of you from Leonore & Nicolas!” she captioned the set of photos on her Facebook page.

In another snap, Leonore enjoys a sip indoors . . .

. . . while her brother heads to the balcony.

The two little royals have had a festive holiday season: Last month, they attended a holiday lunch at Stockholm’s Royal Palace alongside their cousin, Princess Estelle.

Madeleine often takes to her official Facebook page to post photos of her young children: In the past, she has shared shots of Leonore climbing a tree and the whole family of four on vacation.

She told PEOPLE last September of her parenting style: ““I think because my mom and father, of course, were so devoted to their work and as King and Queen, they have lots of obligations, so they were away quite a bit when we were small. But when they were home, they were very present and I feel that I want to give my children as much as I can.”