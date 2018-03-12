Introducing, Princess Adrienne!

Proud mom Princess Madeleine has revealed the name she and husband Chris O’Neill have chosen for their new baby girl: Adrienne Josephine Alice, Princess of Sweden and Duchess of Blekinge.

The royal baby was born on Friday at Stockholm’s Danderyd Hospital.

Madeleine revealed the name on her new Instagram account, along with an adorable new photo of the newborn royal with her older siblings, Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 2.

“Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Adrienne’s grandfather, King Carl XVI Gustaf, announced the newborn princess’s name and title at a specially convened cabinet meeting on Monday.

At noon, artillery troops celebrated Princess Adrienne’s birth at five locations around Sweden as they fired 21-gun salutes

For now, the royals are settling into life as a family of five in their home in Stockholm, although they are based full-time in London. Madeleine traveled home to Stockholm last month so she could have the baby in Sweden.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

“It’s great living in London, London is easy to like,” Princess Madeleine said in the STV documentary Året med kungafamiljen. “There are lots of parks, people are friendly, it suits us.”

But, she said, “of course we miss our family and all our friends, Sweden’s countryside, the food — it’s a long list.”

Princess Adrienne, who is tenth in line to the Swedish throne, is the newest addition to the Swedish royal family, which has experienced a baby boom recently. Madeleine’s siblings Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip have both welcomed young children into the family in the past few years.

“We are delighted with the new addition to our family,” said O’Neill, who was at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm throughout his wife’s labor.

Mr Christopher O'Neill

“Leonore and Nicolas have their long-awaited sibling,” he said in a statement released by the palace. “They can’t wait to meet their new baby sister.”

The proud parents shared the first photo of their new baby princess hours after her birth with a sweet snap taken by O’Neill at the hospital.