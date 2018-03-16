Princess Madeleine Is Every Mom Sharing Photo Collage of Her Newborn: 'One Week Old Today!'

Just like proud moms everywhere, Princess Madeleine marked her newborn’s first week on Instagram!

The royal mom of three shared an adorable photo collage, including baby Adrienne napping away in a cozy cream sweater, celebratory pink balloons, gorgeous pink roses and the royal princess’s tiny feet wrapped up in a soft pink blanket.

She captioned the post: “One week old today!”

Princess Madeleine of Sweden Instagram

Madeleine regularly shares sweet snaps of her kids on her Facebook page and now her new Instagram account.

“For me to blend in a little bit of my personal life [on social media] and to show who I am and who my family is, is important,” Madeleine told PEOPLE in 2016.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Princess Adrienne was born on Friday, March 9 at Stockholm’s Danderyd Hospital. Madeleine and her husband, Chris O’Neill, shared the first photo of their new baby princess hours after her birth with a sweet snap taken by O’Neill at the hospital. The royal parents then took their newborn home to meet her older siblings, Princess Leonore, 4, and Prince Nicolas, 2.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden Instagram

For now, the royals are settling into life as a family of five in their home in Stockholm, although they are based full-time in London. Madeleine traveled home to Stockholm last month so she could have the baby in Sweden.

Madeleine revealed the name on her new Instagram account, along with an adorable new photo of the newborn royal with Leonore and Nicolas.