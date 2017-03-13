Princess Madeleine Just Shared the Most Relatable Kid Photo on Facebook

Princess Madeleine is the queen of social media in the Swedish royal family.

The royal mom of two regularly shares sweet snaps of her adorable kids, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas. And over the weekend, she posted one of her most relatable proud mom photos yet of Prince Nicolas simply enjoying an ice cream cone.

No fuss, no muss — just a boy enjoying his ice cream!

“Happy Saturday from Nicolas,” Madeline perfectly captioned the candid photo.

The 18-month-old royal seems to share a sweet tooth with cousin Prince Oscar, who enjoyed his first royal sugar rush after diving into his first birthday cake earlier this month.

“For me to blend in a little bit of my personal life [on social media] and to show who I am and who my family is, is important,” Madeleine told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview last September.

Madeleine and her children are currently based in London while her husband Chris O’Neill, 42, pursues career opportunities in his finance career. The family is expected to return to Sweden around the time Leonore, 3, becomes eligible to start elementary school.