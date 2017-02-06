Princess Kate’s Record-Setting Rewear: See It All 4 Times!

Princess Kate is already the queen of royal rewears, but on Monday she broke her own record, stepping out in a red suit for the fourth time.

Kate wore the familiar Luisa Spagnoli red suit during a visit to a London school on behalf of her children’s charity alongside husband Prince William.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the bold red suit is cinched at the waist and features a tailored jacked, fitted pencil skirt and big black buttons.

The royal mom first wore the suit in February 2011 during a visit to her alma mater, St. Andrews University — one of her first formal events following the announcement of her engagement to William. She battled the cold temps by adding a cozy black turtleneck underneath the suit.

She opted for the suit again in 2014 during the royal family’s tour Down Under in Christchurch, New Zealand. And it made a third appearance the following year for the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Kate obviously knows red is her color — she had another stunning Lady in Red moment during the royal family’s tour in Canada last year.