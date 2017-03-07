Princess Kate’s Private Secretary Is Leaving Her Position — Who Will Take Her Place?

Princess Kate is losing a trusted member of her team.

The royal’s private secretary, Rebecca Deacon, is leaving her position this summer, Kensington Palace confirms to PEOPLE.

“After a decade of service to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Rebecca Deacon will be stepping down as Private Secretary to The Duchess of Cambridge,” a representative for the royal trio said in a statement. “She plans to leave the household in the summer. Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has provided over the past ten years, and wish her well in the next phase of her career.”

The palace has yet to reveal who will take her place.

As part of her duties as Princess Kate’s private secretary, Deacon handled her schedule and accompanied her on all official engagements, including overseas tours to India, Bhutan and Canada.

FROM COINAGE: From John Steinbeck’s Cottage to an Actual Castle: 5 Historical Homes You Can Rent

Deacon has worked for the royal family for 10 years, and has served in her current position since 2012. Past roles within the family have included working as a production assistant on Prince William and Prince Harry‘s Concert for Diana in 2007, and work involved with Sentebale, Harry’s charity for children, in particular, those affected by HIV/AIDS.

It has been a big week for Kate’s right-hand woman: Over the weekend, she announced her engagement to her now-fiancé Adam Priestly. William and Kate are expected to attend the wedding, which is set for later this month.