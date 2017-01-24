Princess Kate’s Hair Has Never Looked More Glorious: A Study in 3 Photos

Princess Kate’s hair always looks good, but lately her locks have been especially luxurious.

On Tuesday, she showed off her signature blowout during a visit to Quidenham, Norfolk. The royal mom’s glossy chocolate tresses popped against her eye-catching emerald green wool suit.

Last week, she debuted some serious bouncy curls during a briefing alongside husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry at London’s Institute of Contemporary Artis for their Heads Together foundation.

And on January 11, she accessorized her blowout with a couple clips as subtle curls cascaded down her shoulders.

Kate’s famous hairstyle has been coped around the world, and we’ve got the secret behind her perfect ‘do.

In an exclusive hair tutorial for PEOPLE.com, Kate’s personal hairdresser Richard Ward reveals exactly how to achieve the famous “Chelsea Blow Dry” that has become the royal’s signature look, with step-by-step instructions.

With tips on everything from drying the hair (on a low speed) to how to remove the rollers (there’s twirling involved), Ward offers an exclusive hair tutorial that you can either use at home or take to the salon.

It was Ward and one of his stylists who helped create the famous bridal demi-chignon for Kate’s wedding to Prince William in 2011 and has looked after her hair personally ever since.

“It’s not just about Kate’s hair – it is beautifully finished, frizz-free, shiny hair,” says Ward. “It’s a hairstyle that is well finished.”