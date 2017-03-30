Royals
Princess Kate’s Best Blowout Moments — and the Secret to Getting the Look!
When it comes to blowouts, Princess Kate is queen!
When it comes to blowouts, Princess Kate is queen! In an exclusive hair tutorial for PEOPLE.com, Kate’s personal hairdresser Richard Ward reveals exactly how to achieve the famous “Chelsea Blow Dry” that has become the royal’s signature look.
Read ahead for step-by-step instructions.
Kate’s look is all about having the hair in the best condition possible. Start with a volumizing spray. Apply it in small sections to achieve optimal root lift.
According to Ward, the biggest mistake a lot of people make is to shake the hairdryer at the hair, which makes it frizzy (and Kate is always frizz-free!).
Another important tip is to make sure you’re using a real bristle brush.
The blowout works best when the hair is 75-80 percent wet, which means you have to take 20 percent of the wet away before you start. To do that, dry the hair gently at a low speed.
Lift the hair at the root and "rough dry" it in a controlled way — and most importantly, always use a nozzle!
Kate’s look has to be achieve using rollers — each section of the hair is individually rolled. When you put the roller in, tightly roll the hair by lifting the hair up.
Be sure to twist the hair around your fingers when removing rollers and lightly apply hairspray along the hairline. Blow dry at a low speed.
Another big tip: Don’t overload your hair with products!
Now you're ready to rock your 'do like a royal!
To see Ward in action, watch his full blowout tutorial here!