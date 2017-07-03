Princess Kate is feeling the love-love!

On Monday, the tennis-loving royal debuted a new shorter hairdo as she sat front and center for the start of Wimbledon — an event she recently called “a quintessential part of English summer.”

The royal mom wore a polka dot Dolce & Gabbana dress as she headed to the iconic sports arena in London before the first match of the day to meet with some of the young people who will help serve the courts as ballboys and girls over the next two weeks.

She also chatted with some of the tournament’s stewards and medical and safety teams before settling into the royal box to watch some of the matches.

Kate recently became the new royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which runs the championships.

She has also spoken of her longtime appreciation for the game’s greatest players. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories,” she told the BBC in a new documentary.

She also revealed her mother Carole Middleton‘s tennis crush: Roger Federer — and how she had to apologize to Andy Murray for missing one of his Wimbledon triumphs — because she was “heavily pregnant” with Prince George.

And she admitted she is still just as starstruck as any other fan, recalling an embarrassing dad moment when Michael Middleton made a mistake when they spotted champion Pete Sampras. “[I] was there with dad, very excited, and keeping a beady eye out to see who we could see,” she says. “My father is not going to enjoy this, but we were walking past Tim Henman. We had just seen Sampras play. My dad said very coolly, ‘Hi, Pete.’ I said, ‘Dad, you can’t do that!’ I was mortified.”