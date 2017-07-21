Princess Kate and Prince William Ask Game of Thrones Actor for Spoilers During Germany Trip

Even the royals are eager to know what will happen on Game of Thrones!

Princess Kate and Prince William are avid watchers of the HBO medieval fantasy series. So, it’s no surprise that the couple tapped GoT actor Tom Wlaschiha (who plays Jaqen H’ghar) for some spoilers on Thursday during their trip to Germany.

“They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every series,” Wlaschiha, 44, told reporters. “They wanted spoilers, but I said I couldn’t tell them.”

He added: “I’m surprised they have time to watch such a long-running series.”

The royal couple revealed their love of the show back in April, telling BBC Radio One that they often watch the series while eating curry takeout in their “comfy clothes.”

Will and Kate were in attendance at an evening reception at Berlin’s Clärchens Ballhaus — believed to be the last original dancehall in Berlin, which opened in 1913.

Kate wore a flowing green dress with a bird print by German designer, Markus Lupfer, while William sported a suit jacket and blue pants.

Thanks to everyone who took part #RoyalVisitGermany in Heidelberg and Berlin today – see you in Hamburg tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/sVOsfWD7Fm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2017

The royals took to the event after a busy day, which included a fierce boat race. During the event, the royal couple mingled with some of the most exciting new names in the world of art, culture, style, fashion and technology, including DJ Goldierocks.

The royal family wraps up their five-day tour Friday in Hamburg with a visit to the Maritime Museum. They will also take in a special performance given by the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra for the children of Hamburg in the Elbphilarmonie before boarding a plane home with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.