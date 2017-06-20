Princess Kate to the Rescue! We Explain What’s Happening in This OMG-Worthy Photo

Even royals stumble!

During the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took a tumble. But luckily for her, Princess Kate was there to save the day.

And luckily for the rest of us, the brief moment of clumsiness produced one great photo.

After riding to the Royal Enclosure in a carriage (part of the traditional royal procession!), Sophie, wife of Queen Elizabeth‘s youngest son, Prince Edward, attempted to seat herself in the carriage. But in the process, she lost her balance and started to fall — until Princess Kate instinctively reached out to steady her.

Both women were clearly surprised by the fall, as evidenced by the OMG-worthy looks on their faces, but they kept it together and proceeded to get out of the carriage and get on with their day at Ascot.

And Kate can say that she saved Sophie from what could have been a nasty fall — without ever getting out of her seat!