Princess Kate Secretly Attended Pippa’s Bachelorette Party While William Partied in Switzerland

Prince William isn’t the only royal to hit the slopes recently!

While the royal dad enjoyed a guys-only ski trip in Switzerland last month, Princess Kate wasn’t at home with Prince George and Princess Charlotte as was previously thought — she was out enjoying her own ski vacation.

Kate joined her younger sister Pippa Middleton for her bachelorette party — or hen party as it’s known in the U.K. — on the slopes of Meribel in the French Alps. Pippa is set to wed financier James Matthews next month.

The sports-loving Middleton sisters were among a group of pals who skied during the day and enjoyed the luxury of a catered chalet with a maid and a chef in the evening in Meribel, France. While Kate relaxed with her sister and friends, William and his pals were in Verbier, about 100 miles away. The Sun, which first reported the news, reported the two parties even shared the same private jet that dropped them off at their respective escapes.

It’s believed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte stayed with their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton at their family home in Bucklebury.

William and Kate were spotted at Pippa and James’s home in London last week where they had a pre-wedding dinner with James’s closest relatives. The royal couple joined the groom’s parents, David Matthews and Jane Parker, while his reality TV star brother Spencer Matthews and Pippa’s youngest sibling James Middleton were also at the party at their home in Chelsea.

Pippa and James are set to tie the knot on May 20 in a private, low-key ceremony at St. Mark’s church in Englefield followed by a reception nearby at the Middletons’ family home in Bucklebury.

Neither the palace or Pippa Middleton’s reps had any comment.