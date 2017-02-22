Princess Kate Reveals the One Kids’ Movie She’s Been Wanting to See

Save some popcorn for Kate!

During a visit to the MIST youth program in South Wales on Wednesday, Princess Kate met with families who use the center, including grandmother Christine Jones, 47, and her grandchildren Emily Davies, 9, and Alfie Thomas, 7.

Kate spoke with the children and asked what they enjoyed doing with their grandmother. After hearing that they had gone to see Moana at the movie theater, she replied: “I haven’t seen it. You lucky things.

“It is a real treat to go to the cinema, isn’t it?”

Kate then faced the wind and rain to meet with families gathered outside the center, which addresses complex mental health needs of children.

She was handed tulips by adorable sisters Freya-Lily Turner, 2, and 5-year-old Gwen Turner, who traveled to meet her.

“She is just amazing. They gave her tulips,” their grandmother Carole Turner, 68, said.

“It was so nice to see her. I didn’t think she would come over to us in this weather, I thought she would jump straight in the car.

“She was so lovely.”