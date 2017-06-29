Princess Kate Puts Her Art Degree to Use at Museum Visit

Princess Kate enjoyed an artsy outing in London on Thursday.

Kate, who earned an art history degree at St. Andrew’s University (where she met and fell in love with husband Prince William!), opened new areas of the prestigious Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) close to her London home at Kensington Palace.

After a brief tour, she attended a reception in Blavatnik Hall to meet those who helped pull off the project, before unveiling a commemorative plaque in Sackler Courtyard to officially mark the opening of the V&A Exhibition Road Quarter.

Her visit also kicked off the start of REVEAL — a free public festival celebrating the museum’s combination of heritage, modernity and technology.

The new development is the V&A’s largest architectural project in the last 100 years, creating new public areas and gallery space for London, transforming the experience of the V&A for visitors, and revealing the historic façades of the museum’s existing heritage-laden buildings for the first time.

This weekend, Kate will join her husband and brother-in-law Prince Harry at a service to re-dedicate the grave of Princess Diana on what would have been her 56th birthday on July 1. Diana died nearly 20 years ago, on August 31, 1997.