Princess Kate and Prince William (in a Top Hat!) Join Queen Elizabeth at Royal Ascot

As crowds gathered in sweltering temperatures of up to 90 degrees, they were welcomed by the Queen, who arrived with husband Prince Philip, with a foreword in the official program.

In it, she celebrated "The tremendous racing and the gathering of 300,000 people and more than 400 horses from around the world makes this event unique.

"Last year, horses trained outside Great Britain won 14 of the 30 races and I am again delighted to welcome many overseas competitors.

"In 1711, Queen Anne declared Ascot to be 'ideal for horses to gallop at full stretch'. Ever since, the finest horses have raced here and that will certainly be the case again this week."