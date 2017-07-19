Princess Kate Bares Her Shoulders in Red Maxi Dress for Garden Party in Berlin

Princess Kate knows a good trend when she sees one!

For a garden party in honor of the Queen’s birthday at the British ambassador’s residence in Berlin on Wednesday, Kate wore an Alexander McQueen maxi dress that was about as 2017 as they come. It’s an off-the-shoulder dress — a style that started popping up last year and continues to trend this summer.

Kate also wore a pair of Prada scalloped sandals, yet another big trend. Kate’s a big fan of this Prada shoe in particular: She has a black pair too, which she wore to the Natural History Museum in London last week, in addition to the nude-hued pair.

Though the red color of the dress is now sold out, it’s still available in blush pink in a few sizes. And, of course, there’s a few replikates out there too: Like this Alice & Olivia dress, or this under $40 frock from ASOS.

At the garden party, Kate and Prince William mingled with British expats living in Germany, as well as members of the business and cultural communities in Berlin. William also gave a speech where he discussed the relationship between the United Kingdom and Germany, largely concerning the U.K.’s upcoming exit from the European Union.

“The United Kingdom and Germany proudly share the same values,” he said. “Today, we share a fundamental interest in the peace and prosperity of the continent of Europe to which we both belong. This relationship between the United Kingdom and Germany really matters. It will continue despite Britain’s recent decision to leave the EU.”

He concluded: “I am confident we shall remain the firmest of friends.”