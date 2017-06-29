Princess Kate Reveals Which Celebrity Is Her Mother’s ‘Heartthrob’: ‘I Don’t Think She’ll Mind Me Saying That!’

Princess Kate‘s love of tennis runs in the family!

In a new documentary for BBC One, the athletic royal, who has a tennis court at her country home of Anmer Hall, admits both she and her mother, Carole Middleton, are inspired by tennis greats.

“Every time Wimbledon is on I am there thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, never the same results!” she says in Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, which airs on BBC One on July 2.

She also revealed who her mother’s favorite tennis star is — someone who came to her sister Pippa Middleton‘s recent wedding.

“Roger [Federer] is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too,” she says.

For Kate, watching Wimbledon was a family tradition growing up.

“It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” she says. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

She and her family would go to the championships before she was a royal, and she calls the atmosphere “incredible.” Now, she doesn’t have to wait in line for tickets, as she has a permanent spot in the royal box, often alongside Prince William.

And Kate will take in the first day of the championships on Monday as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Even though she’s a royal patron, she’s still as starstruck as any fan. And Kate recalls an embarrassing moment involving her dad, Michael Middleton, and tennis champ Pete Sampras.

“[I] was there with dad, very excited, and keeping a beady eye out to see who we could see,” she says. “My father is not going to enjoy this, but we were walking past Tim Henman. We had just seen Sampras play. My dad said very cooly, ‘Hi, Pete.’ I said, ‘Dad, you can’t do that!’ I was mortified.”